Georgia Power’s requested rate increase would add $16.29 – about $200 annually – to the average residential customer’s bill over the next three years, starting in 2023 with a $14.32 hike.

 John McCosh/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December.

The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to speak for up to three minutes during the first hour of each hearing day, but after the time runs out, people who wish to speak must return another day. Anyone not directly involved in the case will be asked to leave the meeting room. Various energy policy, environmental and consumer watchdog groups have accused the commission and Georgia Power of trying to limit public participation on serious matters that affect how much people pay for utilities.

