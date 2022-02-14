Howard University gets another bomb threat after a spate of threats this month against HBCUs By Holly Yan and Aileen Graef, CNN Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Howard University, pictured here on October 25, 2021, gets another bomb threat. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once again, a bomb threat has derailed classes at Howard University -- one of more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities targeted with bomb threats during Black History Month."A shelter-in-place order has been issued following a bomb threat against the main campus," the university's Department of Public Safety tweeted Monday."Campus perimeter is being swept by municipal and federal law enforcement officials." The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, responded. As of Monday afternoon, "Howard University has been cleared with no hazardous materials found," MPD spokesperson Brianna Burch said.The university has endured at least four bomb threats in the past two months. "We've had these challenges before," President Wayne Frederick said shortly after a bomb threat on February 1 -- the first day of Black History Month.But "since I've been here (as a student) in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +51 Most popular boy names in the 80s in Georgia Stacker Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Bomb Threats Bombings Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Criminal Offenses Education Education Systems And Institutions Higher Education Historically Black Colleges Howard University Universities And Colleges Unrest, Conflicts And War More News Local featured Georgia House passes bill giving attorney general bigger role in prosecuting gangs By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News ServiceUpdated 39 min ago 0 Pets Dog Didn't Like Cuddling Until A Kitten Came Into His Life | The Dodo 1 hr ago 0 +36 Slideshows centerpiecefeatured PHOTOS: The Road Map to Law School - Meet the Lawyers at Albany State University Photos contributed by Reginald Christian 2 hrs ago 0 News Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, died from a gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says By Amir Vera and Tina Burnside, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Georgia House passes bill giving attorney general bigger role in prosecuting gangs Squawkbox Monroe boys basketball team up to No. 1 in Class AAAA; Dougherty girls ranked 10th Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, died from a gunshot wound to the head, medical examiner says » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesHice, Nguyen lead battle for bucks in race for Georgia secretary of stateKicked out: Georgia families say they are not wantedGeorgia Senate approves law enforcement tax creditHarris siblings star in Deerfield-Windsor basketball splitDougherty boys roll into Region 1-AAAA semifinals‘It saved my life:’ Anchorage looks to expand nearly 70-year-old treatment program to womenPhoebe staff touched by generosity, support of communityMonroe, Westover advance to Region 1-AAAA boys basketball finalsBid award on Radium Springs trail sections proves controversial50 years of love Images Videos CollectionsHOT JOBS: These five careers are sizzling in southwest GeorgiaPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. First Presbyterian BasketballPHOTOS: Dougherty, Monroe Girls Basketball, Region 1-AAAA SemifinalsPHOTOS: Region 1-AAAA Boys Basketball SemifinalsPHOTOS: Public workshop on downtown Albany master plan attracts crowdGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 11-13PHOTOS: Westover vs. Thomas County Central Girls BasketballHow the ‘Great Resignation’ has impacted 10 industriesPHOTOS: Fort Valley State at Albany State University women's basketball and homecomingPHOTOS: Albany State University What's Up Wednesday Build A Bear with Love event Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.