ALBANY -- Yes, Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard acknowledges, she is in the midst of a hotly contested race for her seat as titular head of the Albany city government.
But some of the promises being made by those among her six challengers for that seat are worrisome, all politics aside, the mayor said.
In a sit-down with The Albany Herald Monday, Hubbard, who also serves as de facto head of the Albany Utilities Authority, said some of the candidates who are campaigning for three seats on the Albany Commission -- the mayor's office and representatives of Wards IV and VI -- are misleading voters by promising them drastic changes within the utilities department. However, the mayor said, these promises do not even touch on reality.
"The city of Albany was one of the original 47 cities (now there are 49) to sign on with MEAG in 1975," HUbbard said. "At that time, MEAG borrowed $360 billion to supply electricity to those member cities. And each member that signed that original 50-year agreement is responsible for a portion of that funding.
"Plus, in the years since then, there have been a number of other agreements among MEAG members that have added to the amount each member owes and pays monthly."
In fact, Hubbard revealed, through the year 2054, the city of Albany's obligation to the collective is slightly less than $408 million. Which has the city utility paying $4.7 million to MEAG in fixed costs each month.
"Now some people are telling our citizens that they would, if elected, get the city out of MEAG," Hubbard said. "Which I guess they could do ... provided they had $408 million to pay off that obligation."
MEAG -- the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia -- was officially established in March of 1975, approved through an act by the Georgia state legislature as a supplier of electricity to its member cities and authorities. The concept behind MEAG was a simple one: Use the collective buying power of a significant number of entities to help keep utility costs down.
Over the years, as opportunities have presented themselves, MEAG members have signed off on any number of additional agreements that promised a continued flow of electricity at bargain prices. But with those agreements have come obligations.
"I think the power of those sales contracts are pretty much ironclad," former Albany City Manager Tom Berry, who is considered one of the state's top experts on utilities management, said Tuesday morning. "And I also think that, if someone did some research, they'd find that pretty much every commission in Albany since 1974 has voted in some version of a contract that expanded the obligation to MEAG.
"That in itself should show how important this agreement has remained in the city. It hasn't been one or two commissions, but pretty much all of them. That's why, I think, these agreements are virtually impossible to break if anyone were thinking about leaving MEAG. You can't walk away with an obligation of hundreds of millions of dollars."
Hubbard said that some local candidates have told citizens they would lower utilities prices by "returning Albany Utilities to the way it used to be under the Water, Gas & Light Commission." That, she said, would present another set of costly problems.
"People say we should go back to 2013 (before WG&L was enfolded into the city), thinking that that somehow is going to bring down the cost of electricity," Hubbard said. "But at that time, we had a general manager, three assistant general managers, five directors and one deputy director. Their combined salaries were $1,249,860.
"It's hard to cut costs when you've got to find an additional $1.3 million in salaries. Plus, there were 1,420 employees with WG&L in 2013. We now have 1,179. When you consider benefits as well, that's going to be costly."
Barry, too, said going back to the old WG&L model would not work.
"That's probably the worst thing that could happen," he said. "Now if you had a separate, autonomous utilities board elected by the citizens, well, that might not be a better way, but it would be another way.
"You see, if the people of Albany put idiots on the City Commission, well, they voted them there. There's no way an appointed board should be making decisions on the millions of dollars in utilities transactions. It has to be elected officials or it's just not workable."
Hubbard said she wants citizens to better understand the complexities of the Utilities Authority's relationship with MEAG so that they aren't misled by campaign promises of people who have not done their homework.
"I voted against putting the Utilities Authority under the city because at that time I didn't understand what it involved," the mayor said. "But since it was approved, I have made it my job to learn all I can. I can't cite specific instances, but there have been, I've heard, cities who tried to get out of their agreement with MEAG. Unless there are some circumstances I don't know about, it's just not going to happen. You just can't make up your own rules.
"And, I guess I need to remind our citizens, the Utilities Authority's electric rates are lower than any other provider in our region."