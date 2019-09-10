ATLANTA – Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and District 12 state Senator Freddie Powell Sims were among 66 state leaders named by Georgia Gov. Brian kemp to serve on the Complete Count Committee, a statewide task force that will ensure every resident of Georgia is counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The committee will be chaired by Rusty Haygood of the Department of Community Affairs, and Anna Miller of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.
Two members of the Governor’s Complete Count Committee, Lori Geary and Tharon Johnson, will serve as co-executive directors of a statewide marketing campaign for the 2020 census.
Launched by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, this nonpartisan initiative is called “Every. One. Counts.”
“We are honored that Gov. Kemp asked us to serve as co-executive directors of Georgia’s Complete Count Committee,” Geary and Johnson said jointly in a news release. “It is vital that every man, woman and child are counted in the 2020 census so that our state gets the right amount of federal funding and the right number of congressional seats.
“We look forward to working with the Complete Count Committee to make Georgia a national leader in census efforts.”