The Hubble Space Telescope captured images of a mysterious show playing out on Saturn's rings — ghostly, fleeting "spokes" that appear to move along the planet's rings. And scientists can't yet explain why the phenomena happen.

The return of the spokes is one of the earliest signs that Saturn is entering a new season as it approaches the autumnal equinox of its northern hemisphere, which is expected to occur on May 6, 2025, for the first time in about 15 years.

Recommended for you

Tags