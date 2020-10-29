ALBANY -- A $300,000 grant allocated for Dougherty County will allow homeowners to rehabilitate existing houses and also provide funding that can be used for construction and rebuilding damaged or destroyed structures.
The Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) grant was awarded earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the grant funds are part of a home-buyer development program to help counties assist applicants with construction, rehabilitation and/or reconstruction of single-family, owner-occupied housing.
“The CHIP program will once again provide an option for Dougherty County residents to become homeowners,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “We are pleased to be able to administer this grant to our citizens, who may not otherwise qualify to purchase a home.”
Under the program, construction loans to applicants will be provided at zero percent interest upon the sale to a home buyer who is eligible under HUD’s Home Investment Partnership Program.
Dougherty County has received the CHIP Grant for several years. Under the new 2020 plan, however, if an application proposes the development, including new construction and rehabilitation, of housing units that will be sold to low- and moderate-income home buyers, a formal agreement will be required between the subrecipient and a HUD-approved housing counseling agency to provide pre-purchase and home buyer education services to all new home buyers.
The county anticipates opening the application process soon.
For more information on the CHIP Grant, visit https://www.dca.ga.gov/safe-affordablehousing/rental-housing-development/home-investment-partnership-program-home-1.
