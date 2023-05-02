BLAKELY – More than 30 animals had been collected, with more still being removed on Tuesday, at a Blakely home where authorities suspected residents were hoarding animals.
As of early in the afternoon, Blakely police and animal crime scene teams from Albany and Atlanta, assisted by a local veterinarian, had located at least 34 cats, dogs, chickens, ferrets and guinea pigs inside exterior buildings and had yet to examine the main house, said Payton Jarrell, who heads up the Albany Humane Society’s animal crime unit.
Two women who live at the residence on the 800 block of Weaver Drive claimed ownership of the animals and were taken into custody, Jarrell said. It was unknown how many animals were inside the main house and outbuilding.
“They’re in the middle of extracting the animals from the scene, processing them,” Albany Humane Society Director Lulu Kaufman said. “We’re still in the middle of it, still extracting.”
The investigation is the second in Blakely in as many weeks, she said.
The animal crime unit was recently formed and has been training with the Atlanta Humane Society.
“They came down and worked several hoarding situations in southwest Georgia, and Albany Humane has been learning from them,” Kaufman said. “We are going to become an animal crime scene unit. Right now we’re assisting.”
The animal shelter in Blakely has space to house about 20 animals, Kaufman said, and others would be transported to Albany and other shelters in the area.
The animals will have health and behavioral assessments with the goal of placing them in rescue shelters, she said.