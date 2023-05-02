BLAKELY – More than 30 animals had been collected, with more still being removed on Tuesday, at a Blakely home where authorities suspected residents were hoarding animals.

As of early in the afternoon, Blakely police and animal crime scene teams from Albany and Atlanta, assisted by a local veterinarian, had located at least 34 cats, dogs, chickens, ferrets and guinea pigs inside exterior buildings and had yet to examine the main house, said Payton Jarrell, who heads up the Albany Humane Society’s animal crime unit.

