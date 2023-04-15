Days after a blaze at an eastern Indiana plastics recycling plant forced evacuation orders for hundreds, officials are slated to meet Saturday to discuss when it will be safe for them to return to their homes as the fire fizzles out.

The massive fire -- which began Tuesday at a recycling facility in Richmond, Indiana -- was largely reduced to hotspots and flare-ups by Thursday. People within a half-mile of the plant -- about 2,000 of Richmond's 35,000 residents -- have been under evacuation orders since the fire's first night.

CNN's Sara Smart, Holly Yan, Paul P. Murphy and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

