SOCIAL CIRCLE – Deer, squirrel, turkey, quail, dove or duck – all hunt-able species in Georgia. But, do would-be hunters really know how to hunt them? Georgia Hunt and Learn programs provide an educational experience targeted at those with little to no hunting experience, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
DNR offers one- to three-day Hunt and Learn programs that educate participants about hunting and conservation, along with an opportunity to hunt a specific game animal. Participants will have the chance to learn hunting tactics, game identification and hunter safety from experts. Both youths (ages 12-17) and adult programs are available to accommodate a wide range of ages.
All interested hunters are welcome to apply, but preference will be given to applicants with limited or no hunting experience. To apply:
1. Go to www.georgiawildlife.com/LearntoHuntFish and fill out an application. Note: Applicants will need to include their DNR Customer ID number on the application. Those who don't yet have one can visit www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, click on “Create/Manage Your Account” and select “Enroll Now.”
2. Email completed application to HD.TEMP2@dnr.ga.gov.
3. Applicants will receive a confirmation email stating that their application has been received.
4. Applications will be reviewed, sorted, and ranked by DNR staff.
5. Selected applicants will be notified via email with a selection letter that provides additional details and payment information. Non-selected participants will receive an email letting them know that they were not selected.
6. Applicant pays the required fee. Upon receiving acceptance of payment information, the selected applicant will be registered and cleared to participate in the selected Hunt and Learn.
101 Courses: Some Hunt and Learns require participants to take a “101 Course” first, but those classes also are open for anyone (even if not signing up for a Hunt and Learn). The 101 courses contain educational and live-fire components that focus on a specific game animal. The educational component will consist of game identification, regulations, habitat and hunting tactics for the specific game animal. The live-fire component will cover basic firearm safety, effective shot placement and proper firearm selection for the specific game animal.
Registration for Hunt and Learns and 101 Courses is now open. Adults and children (16 and older) must obtain the appropriate hunting licenses for the species being hunted.
For more information, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/LearntoHuntFish.