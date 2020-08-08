SOCIAL CIRCLE — Squirrel hunting season provides the first opportunity of the year to get back into the woods in search of game, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Beginning Aug. 15 and lasting through Feb. 28, hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per hunter.
“Hunting squirrel is fun, doesn’t cost a lot to get started, and is part of a significant cultural hunting tradition in Georgia,” Alan Isler, chief of the Wildlife Resources Division Game Management Section, said in a news release. “And the pursuit of squirrels often involves more action, making it a perfect opportunity to engage energetic youths or someone new to hunting.”
Georgia’s wildlife management areas offer access to nearly one million acres of hunting opportunity, and squirrel hunting is allowed on WMAs at specified times during the statewide squirrel season (georgiawildlife.com/allwmas). Hunters are advised to check the current hunting regulations for specific WMA dates and info (www.eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/).
Both gray and fox squirrels can be found throughout Georgia. The gray squirrel, abundant in both rural and urban areas, is the most common species. Though mostly associated with hardwood forests, grays also can be found in mixed pine/hardwood forests. Predominantly gray, with white under parts, gray squirrels appear more slender-bodied than fox squirrels, weighing anywhere from 12 ounces to 1.5 pounds.
Fox squirrels have several color phases, varying from silver-gray with a predominantly black head, to solid black, to a light buff or brown color tinged with reddish-yellow. Generally larger than grays, fox squirrels range in weight from one pound to nearly three and are more closely associated with mature pine and mixed pine/hardwood habitats, and especially in the Piedmont and Coastal Plain regions.
For more information on the 2020-2021 squirrel hunting season, or other hunting seasons, visit georgiawildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. To renew or purchase a hunting license, visit www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.