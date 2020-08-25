SOCIAL CIRCLE — Waterfowl hunters who are ready to get into the field can start getting ready for early teal and early Canada goose hunting seasons, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Early Canada goose season is Sept. 5-27 with a daily limit of five geese, and early teal season is Sept. 12-27 with a daily limit of six teal.
Interested hunters can go after waterfowl at any of the Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) that are open for small game hunting during the statewide teal and goose seasons, or even at beaver ponds and other natural wetlands (ensure you have permission to hunt on any private property). Lakes and reservoirs such as Juliette, Clarks Hill, West Point and Seminole offer great hunting opportunities for both teal and geese.
“Look for teal in shallow water areas with submerged or emergent vegetation for teal to feed on,” State Waterfowl Biologist Greg Balkcom said. “Look for geese in open water areas near pastures or other grassy openings along the bank. Geese are grazers, and they prefer to fly into an area, land on the water then walk up the bank to feed on nearby grasses.”
Waterfowl hunters need a hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird stamp and a federal duck stamp. Licenses may be purchased at www.GoOutdoors Georgia.com.
More information about waterfowl hunting is available at georgiawildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.
