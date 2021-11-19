SOCIAL CIRCLE – Georgia waterfowl hunters headed out to their favorite wetland locations Saturday with the opening of duck hunting season.
“The waterfowl seasons and bag limits are basically the same this season as they were last season,” Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said in a news release. “Atlantic Flyway breeding populations fared quite a bit better this summer than mid-continent and western birds. If we can get cold weather in the Great Lakes, New England, and mid-Atlantic regions, Southern hunters can expect a good number of wood ducks, ring-necks and teal.”
Youth, active military and veterans had the opportunity to take part in two early waterfowl hunting dates on Nov. 13-14.
To hunt waterfowl in Georgia, individuals need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and a federal duck stamp (now available with the purchase of other recreational licenses). WRD has made purchase even easier with the creation of the Waterfowl Hunter Package at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, which includes all hunter need (and includes a convenient plastic card).
