ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Sally forced OneBlood, the local not-for-profit blood center serving Florida, North Carolina and much of the Southeastern United States, to suspend operations in parts of the Florida Panhandle.
OneBlood is urging all eligible blood donors to donate blood and help ensure a ready blood supply for the Panhandle, as well as the rest of OneBlood’s service area.
“Hurricane Sally has left a trail of destruction and flooding in the Florida Panhandle and it is unknown at this time when OneBlood will be able to resume operations in the area”, Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood, said in a news release.
OneBlood operations are currently suspended in Pensacola, Ft. Walton Beach and Crestview.
“The need for blood is now and it is ongoing,” Forbes said. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to indefinitely disrupt blood collections, and the impact from the hurricane is further compounding the situation. A sustained donor response is needed to ensure a ready blood supply is available at all times.”
Donors are urged to make blood donation a habit.
“It is vital that people donate each time they are eligible,” Forbes said. “By doing so, they are helping ensure a ready blood supply is available for the community, no matter the circumstances.”
To find a OneBlood location or Big Red Bus blood drive and to schedule an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org.
OneBlood is a not-for-profit blood center responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 250 hospital partners and their patients throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To learn more about OneBlood, visit www.oneblood.org.
