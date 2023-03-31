A Massachusetts man was indicted on a murder charge Thursday in the disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe, a corporate real estate manager and mother who went missing around the start of the year, a district attorney said.

Brian Walshe already had been charged with murder and other counts in January in connection with his spouse's disappearance -- charges for which he pleaded not guilty -- after authorities said they found evidence he killed and dismembered her and gruesomely disposed of her remains.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Kristina Sgueglia, John Miller, Amanda Watts and Jason Carroll contributed to this report.

