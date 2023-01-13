As the sweeping investigation into the disappearance of Ana Walshe continues, newly obtained documents reveal the mother of three told police her husband, Brian Walshe, threatened to kill her and a friend before the couple was married.

Ana Walshe -- who has not been seen since around New Year's -- reported the death threat in 2014, telling police that someone said over the phone he "was going to kill (her) and her friend," according to a DC Metropolitan Police Department incident report obtained by CNN.

CNN's John Miller and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

