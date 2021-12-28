ALBANY — As an agency whose model was built primarily around in-person meals and programs, the COVID-19 pandemic has made change necessary for the Sowega Council on Aging.
Congregant meals have been replaced by vouchers for restaurant food, and educational and fitness programs have been moved outdoors or online.
Recently, a switch to hybrid offerings has been made, and that shift is gaining momentum toward the end of 2021 and heading into the new year.
“COVID was the catalyst for really doing more virtual programs,” Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said. “We’ve been thinking, should we do more in-person (programs) or do more virtual.
“(During) 2020 we were thinking what our future was going to look like. We work with a senior population. There’s no way we can find ways to be only in-person.”
The hybrid model offers the opportunity to allow seniors who feel comfortable getting out to visit one of the centers in the 14 counties served. And those who would rather stay home can participate online in the live classes.
The Council on Aging offers a wide variety of evidence-based programs that can range from six to 18 weeks. The classes include such things as nutrition, exercise and Tai chi.
“We’ve been doing it virtually over the last year and a half,” Sadler said. “Now we’re offering classes both virtually and in-person. There are some people who prefer to be in-person. We’re just trying to be flexible and provide options for people.”
The virtual world has opened additional options as well. A future nutrition class will be taught by an instructor in Atlanta.
Some clients can watch in a group at the Albany center, while those who prefer or are in locations other than Albany can watch at home.
“Now we’re able to get experts from anywhere,” Sadler said. “They can be anywhere in the world. It’s really opening up so many more options for people.”
With the omicron variant of the coronavirus creating uncertainty, the hybrid model will open the flexibility for people to move back to more online participation if there is another surge of the virus.
“You also have people who are caregivers,” Sadler said “They may not be able to leave the home. They may not be driving anymore. There are many reasons people may not be able to be in-person. I think COVID really pushed people into being more comfortable with Zoom and virtual.”
To get a list of program offerings, visit www.sowegacoa.org or by call 1 (800) 282-6612 to request the mailing of a printed newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.