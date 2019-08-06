TIFTON – Nighttime rolling lane closures are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday on Interstate 75 in Turner County for core drilling, which provides the Georgia Department of Transportation with important information about the condition of the road.
Lane closures are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and end by 6 a.m. Aug. 8. Lane closures may also be necessary beginning 7 p.m. Aug. 8 if the consultant is unable to drill the night of Aug. 7 due to inclement weather or is unable to complete the operation.
The closures will impact traffic in the middle and outside (right) lanes between mileposts 73 and 84 on the southbound side and mileposts 82 to 84 on the northbound side. The consultant plans to start on the southbound side. Advance signs will warn motorists of upcoming lane closures. Multiple support and law enforcement vehicles will be on site.
Pavement evaluation data will be provided to maintenance to determine how long the existing roadway is expected to last based on traffic patterns.