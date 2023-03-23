Stephen Smith's mother says she's been fighting for justice since the day her 19-year-old son was found dead in the middle of a rural South Carolina road.

His 2015 death was initially deemed a hit-and-run, but Sandy Smith never believed that was the case. Then, in June 2021, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced it was opening an investigation into his killing based on information learned while probing the murders of Maggie Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh earlier that month. (Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for killing his wife and son.)

Tags