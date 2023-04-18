A White, 84-year-old homeowner charged with shooting Ralph Yarl after the Black teen went to the wrong Kansas City address to pick up his siblings told police they didn't exchange words before he fired at him through a locked glass door.

Homeowner Andrew Lester faces two felony charges for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action

CNN's Chris Boyette and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

