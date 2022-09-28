Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area

Dougherty County Emergency Management Director Cedric Scott and his staff, along with community officials and leaders, prepared all day Tuesday for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day.

For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to take a northeast course once it makes landfall.

