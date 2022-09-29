ALBANY — Hurricane Ian left millions without power along its path through Florida Wednesday night, and as a tropical storm as of early Thursday it continued to drop torrential rains expected to cause massive flooding.
Closer to home, the impact of the category 4 storm were noted in strong breezes on Wednesday, but the earlier eastward movement of the storm seems to have eliminated the potential of extreme risk.
While the major storm’s tracking was a relief for southwest Georgians, it also presented an opportunity to put emergency preparations into action.
That practice could help in the event of a future weather disaster. Hurricane season extends through Nov. 30, and the last few years have shown that a storm can quickly form and grow into a monster in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.
“We were able to use this as an opportunity to talk to our partners, in the event we were affected by severe weather,” Dougherty County Emergency Management Director Cedric Scott, who is the city’s fire department chief, said. “I had a meeting yesterday with partners from throughout the community.
“It was a good meeting. It really allowed us to focus in on preparedness.”
Everybody from the American Red Cross to the Salvation Army and emergency responders were part of the planning during the earlier days when Ian was expected to have more of an impact in the region.
Emergency managers were in virtual meetings through those days, talking with each other as well as state and local officials. The National Weather Service responded with frequent and detailed information to help drive the assessment for what measures were needed, Scott said.
As it turns out, Albany became a destination of refuge for residents to the south who were fleeing the storm, with 87% of the city’s hotel rooms occupied on Wednesday.
Local officials are still monitoring the situation and say they expect some winds and rain as Ian moves through Florida and into Georgia on Thursday and Friday.
The emergency management director said those days could be “breezy” in the area.
“We could still get some heavy rains,” he said. “Our potential for seeing the 40-miles-per-hour wind gusts has decreased. We do have a big storm that is passing by our area. I think we need to be vigilant, be aware, and if things get bad, stay indoors.
“We’ve prepared if the situation changes, but it appears right now it’s not going to have the impact we initially expected. We plan to monitor it, and that’s what we’ll do.”
When the initial projections showed the storm moving along a course that could have sent it more directly toward southwest Georgia, local officials sprang into action. Preparations included cleaning out storm drains in Albany, clearing large canals that carry stormwater to the Flint River and pumping water out of holding ponds so they could hold more rainfall.
Local governments topped off on fuel supplies and readied road equipment and chainsaws to deal with potential debris from fallen limbs and trees.
With Florida residents and those along the Georgia coast now set in Ian’s crosshairs, this may present the opportunity for southwest Georgia to offer assistance to others, Scott said.
“We realize (that) the storm moving away from us is putting our neighbors in peril,” he said.
