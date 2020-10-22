MACON – U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said a man arrested during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 75 carrying more than 80 kilos of “ice” methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Miguel Angel Sanchez Alvarez, 24, of Ceres, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Mark Treadwell. Alvarez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.
According to the facts the government entered in federal court, on Jan. 31, 2019, a Lamar County deputy pulled Alvarez over on I-75 for a traffic violation. The deputy immediately smelled marijuana emanating from the defendant’s vehicle. A legal search was conducted, and the deputy located a suitcase containing a substantial amount of methamphetamine. The deputy found more methamphetamine under the driver and passenger seats and inside of the vehicle’s trunk. In total, law enforcement recovered 86,903 grams of 100% pure d-Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, also known as “ice.”
“The defendant was pushing a massive amount of deadly ice methamphetamine into our communities, and he will soon face severe consequences for his decision — federal prison without parole,” Peeler said. “I want to thank our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their efforts in this case.”
The case was investigated by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts is prosecuting the case for the government
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.