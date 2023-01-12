Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court, waives right to speedy probable cause hearing

Bryan Kohberger, here escorted into a courtroom Thursday, January 5, in Moscow, Idaho, is expected back in court today (Thursday).

 Ted S. Warren/Pool/AP

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students appeared in court Thursday for a status conference, where a judge scheduled a preliminary probable cause hearing to begin June 26.

Bryan Kohberger, who appeared in court wearing an orange prison uniform with his feet shackled, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing within 14 days. The 28-year-old spoke only briefly while answering the judge's questions.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Veronica Miracle, Stephanie Becker, John Miller and Elizabeth Joseph contributed to this report.

