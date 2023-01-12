The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference Thursday -- his second time in an Idaho court since his extradition from Pennsylvania after his arrest late last month.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is being held without bail in the Latah County jail in Idaho, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Veronica Miracle, Stephanie Becker, John Miller and Elizabeth Joseph contributed to this report.

