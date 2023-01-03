The suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students may soon be in Idaho to face first-degree murder charges if, as expected, he doesn't challenge his extradition to the Gem State in a Tuesday hearing.

Bryan Kohberger's state-appointed attorney has indicated his client plans to waive extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania and has called the hearing a "formality proceeding."

