Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, visited the restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks before their killings, according to People.

Citing a former employee, the outlet reports Kohberger went to the restaurant at least twice to order vegan pizza. Though nothing appeared suspicious about his visits, the employee told the magazine that Kohberger checked that his vegan food did not come in contact with animal products.

