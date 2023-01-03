The suspect in the November slaying of four University of Idaho students waived extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania to face murder charges in the death of 4 university students in the state of Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger arrived at Pennsylvania's Monroe County Courthouse Tuesday by prison transport van, cuffed and in a prison jumpsuit, and was escorted to the back of the courthouse by armed law enforcement.

Recommended for you

CNN's Josh Campbell, Jim Sciutto, Lauren del Valle, Mark Morales, John Miller, Jean Casarez, Paul P. Murphy, Veronica Miracle, Stephanie Becker, Pamela Brown, Elizabeth Joseph, Brynn Gingras, Rebekah Riess and Jay Croft contributed to this report.

Tags

More News