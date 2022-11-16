Idaho police ask for calm after quadruple homicide despite no suspects in custody

Idaho police ask for calm after quadruple homicide. Officers investigate Sunday at the crime scene.

 Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News/AP

Police in Moscow, Idaho, tried to calm growing community concerns Wednesday about the killings of four University of Idaho students -- even as police said they did not have a suspect in custody and declined to provide the public further information.

"We hear you, and we understand your fears," the Moscow Police Department said in a news release. "We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed by these young lives that were cut short needlessly.

Recommended for you

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Sara Smart and David Williams contributed to this report.

Tags