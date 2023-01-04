Idaho quadruple murder suspect arrives in state after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania

Bryan Kohberger leaves a Pennsylvania court Tuesday after an extradition hearing in Stroudsburg.

 Mark Makela/Reuters

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho to face murder charges after waiving extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement was escorting him to the Latah County Jail on Wednesday night.

