Idaho quadruple murder suspect on flight back to the state after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania

Bryan Kohberger leaves a Pennsylvania court Tuesday after an extradition hearing in Stroudsburg.

 Mark Makela/Reuters

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November is on a flight back to the state to face murder charges, a source familiar with the case said Wednesday.

Suspect Bryan Kohberger was handed over from Monroe County Correctional Facility to Pennsylvania State Police authorities, jail warden Garry Haidle told CNN on Wednesday. State Police will not comment any prisoner transport, per its policy.

CNN's Holly Yan contributed to this report.

