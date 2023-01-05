Bryan Kohberger could make an initial court appearance on Thursday in Idaho, where he faces four counts of murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students.

Kohberger, 28, was booked into the Latah County, Idaho, jail Wednesday night after being extradited from his home state of Pennsylvania following his arrest there last Friday, nearly seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found fatally stabbed in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

