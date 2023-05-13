The state of Idaho is in the beginning stages of a grand exodus. Doctors -- specifically, those who care for pregnant women and perform abortions -- are fleeing the state due to new abortion restrictions.

Doctors like Lauren Miller, who has been treating women and performing abortions in Boise for the last five years. Her greatest fear? "Being tried as a felon simply for saving someone's life," she told CNN.

