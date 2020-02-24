ALBANY – IHOP Restaurants have set the date for their 15th annual IHOP National Pancake Day event, the centerpiece of the all-day breakfast leader’s 60 Days of Giving campaign. As the brand’s signature philanthropic event, IHOP National Pancake Day and all related activities directly benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities dedicated to finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases that affect children and families.
On Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. guests can receive a free short stack of the brand’s world-famous, freshly made buttermilk pancakes at IHOP Restaurants nationwide. In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size with all funds going to the charity partners’ local hospital affiliate. At the IHOP in Lee County, all donations will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
This year, every dollar raised locally will help fund a brand new, state-of-the-art NICU ambulance to best serve critically ill infants in our region. Phoebe is one of Georgia’s six state-designated perinatal centers and the only hospital in the region devoted to sick newborns.
“Phoebe’s NICU serves 22 counties in southwest Georgia, and the new ambulance will ensure we are providing the best care for our NICU babies. Our goal is to raise $4,000 on National Pancake Day to help this ambulance become a reality,” said Becca Miller, CMN and development coordinator of the Phoebe Foundation.
Local Kiwanis groups and Miss America Organization pageant titleholders will volunteer on National Pancake Day.
Every penny raised locally to benefit Children’s Miracle Network stays in southwest Georgia to help medical professionals treat local children. Since 1997, Children’s Miracle Network supporters have raised more than $4.5 million to provide specialized equipment and programs to help babies and children treated at Phoebe. From life-saving equipment to help treat our most critically ill newborns to life-enhancing toys in the Pediatric Unit playroom, every child needing Phoebe’s care has benefited from funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network
For more information or to find an IHOP near you, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com or contact Miller at (229) 312-1491.
