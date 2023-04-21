An Illinois correctional officer accused of beating a man in custody has been charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, authorities said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office this week released surveillance video of the September 2022 incident, which shows a man speaking to the officer and another guard before the officer, identified by sheriff's office as 44-year-old Richard Smith, begins punching the man.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0