Prosecutors in Illinois' Cook County have dropped state sex-crime charges against singer R. Kelly, who has already been convicted of federal charges set to keep him in prison for decades.

The Illinois charges -- aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse counts involving four accusers -- are being dropped in part because of the prison sentences he's already facing for his federal convictions, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said Monday.

CNN's Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

