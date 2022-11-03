Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in US illegally

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation.

 California DMV/Obtained by CNN

David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," the department said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News