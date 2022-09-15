wellstar hospital.jpeg

Atlanta Medical Center has been a community fixture in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood for decades. Wellstar Health System, the nonprofit that owns the facility, plans to shutter it in November. It's the latest change in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood and another severe blow to the Atlanta-area health care landscape.

 Special Photo: Sam Whitehead/KHN

ATLANTA — Like many neighborhoods in cities across the country, Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward is changing.

Condo buildings and modern minimalist homes punctuate city blocks of low-income housing. Many long-time residents of the historic neighborhood where Martin Luther King Jr. was born have been priced out and pushed to other parts of town.

