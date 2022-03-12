TIFTON — Joseph Njoroge will speak on the Chinese attention on Africa on March 17 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium as a part of the Jess Usher Lecture Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Njoroge’s speech is titled “China, the United States, and Regional Hegemony in Africa: Implications for Africa’s Democracy and Economic Development.”
Njoroge said his presentation will discuss what the current and future developments will look like for the African continent as it navigates a relatively new relationship with China.
“The presentation will encompass three aspects,” Njoroge, the department head for Political Science at ABAC, said. “The first is a discussion of the rising Chinese hegemony in Africa and how African governments have responded to this engagement.
“The second aspect will be a general discussion of the U.S response to China’s rising engagement in the continent. Finally, the third discussion will focus on the importance of continued U.S. engagement in Africa and whether continued Chinese engagement is a positive development, especially for Africa’s democracy and development.”
Major investments by China’s state-controlled companies have been accompanied by the arrival of approximately a million Chinese citizens working in Africa today. These investments also have introduced a major diplomatic initiative that has sent numerous high-level Chinese government missions to African countries in recent years.
Formerly known as the ABAC Lecture Series, the special collection of speakers was renamed for Jess Usher, an ABAC professor and a former lecturer in the series. Usher passed away in June 2021. All events in the series are open to the public at no charge.
Sandra Giles opened the series when she spoke on “Mr. Pete and the Baldwin Story.” She was followed by Rachael Price on “Rediscovering Georgia Author Sarah Barnwell Elliott,” and Russell Pryor on “Making the ‘Alcatraz of the Piney Woods:’ Prisons, Power, & Politics in 20th Century Georgia.”
Njoroge is the final speaker in the series for this academic year.
