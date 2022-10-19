gas prices.jpg

The release of oil from the strategic reserve announced by the White House will hit the market in December, after the Nov. 8 midterm elections.  

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON -- President Biden will authorize the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves on Wednesday, part of an effort to lower gas prices as polling shows concerns over inflation are likely to hurt Democrats in congressional elections next month.

The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a four-site complex of deep underground storage caverns along the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coasts, will complete Biden’s pledge in March to release 180 million barrels over the next six months, administration officials told reporters.

Recommended for you

Tags