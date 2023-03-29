In first remarks to reporters on Nashville shooting, McCarthy says he must see 'all the facts' before backing gun control measures

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, here on March 10, says on Wednesday that he must see 'all the facts' about the shooting in Nashville before backing gun control measures.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/File

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that lawmakers must see "all the facts" before any gun legislation can be put forward following the shooting in Nashville this week, the first public comments the California Republican has made to reporters since the incident.

McCarthy's remarks ultimately follow a similar sentiment expressed by fellow Republicans, President Joe Biden and Democrats: that efforts to increase gun control are likely to be an uphill battle despite multiple mass shootings.

