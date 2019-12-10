BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- The Salvation Army is expressing its gratitude after three gold coins were found in a red kettle.
The three gold coins were found on Nov. 27 in a red kettle that was outside the Price Chopper in Bristol.
Officials said the coins, which are Kruegerrand South African coins, have been appraised at $4.050.
“We were so surprised and amazed when we found the coins,” said Captain Sharenna Echavarria, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army in Bristol. “We are extremely blessed by the generosity of this donor.”
Major Gregory Hartshorn, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in CT & RI, said this is the first time, in the 30-plus years as an officer, that he’s seen a gold coin placed in a kettle.
“You usually hear about it happening somewhere out in the Midwest. Here we had not one, but three were found in our backyard in Bristol, CT. We are so humbly grateful,” Hartshorn said.
The bell ringing for the Salvation Army starts each November and runs through Christmas Eve, and more than 30 million Americans are served by the organization each year.