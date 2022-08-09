Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.

"They're trying to run us out of Nashville," says Momma V as she stood in the mud outside her tent pitched on the banks of the Cumberland River. "We're out here homeless. We're trying to struggle to make it and they're just trying to make it worse on all of us by criminalizing it."

