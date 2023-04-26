In rare move, Oklahoma AG attends parole hearing to support clemency for a death row inmate who claims innocence

Richard Glossip, 60, has insisted he was not involved in the killing of his boss and has narrowly avoided death three times, as previous execution dates ended with reprieves or stays of execution.

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Oklahoma's attorney general took the unprecedented step Wednesday of supporting a death row inmate's clemency application, addressing the state's parole board at a hearing to decide the man's fate.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says it would be a "grave injustice" to go through with Richard Glossip's scheduled execution May 18 on a capital murder charge. Drummond commissioned a special investigation into the case that cited "multiple and cumulative errors" in concluding Glossip's conviction should be vacated and he be granted a new trial.

