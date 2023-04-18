In two recent cases, two different people approached the wrong house and were both shot by the homeowner without exchanging a single word -- one person lost their life from the encounter, another survived and is recovering from gunshot wounds to their head and arm.

On April 13, Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot when he went to the wrong address in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his siblings. The 84-year-old White homeowner told police he fired immediately after answering the doorbell when he saw the Black teen pulling on an exterior door handle, according to the probable cause document obtained by CNN.

CNN's Josh Campbell and Lucy Kafanov contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags