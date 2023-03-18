In wake of Florida law, additional states seek to restrict certain LGBTQ discussions in schools

Revelers celebrate during the Tampa Pride Parade on March 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

 Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Bills similar to Florida's controversial legislation that bans certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools are being considered in at least 15 states, data compiled by the American Civil Liberties Union and reviewed by CNN shows.

Some of the bills go further than the Florida law, dubbed by its critics as "Don't Say Gay," which sparked a furious nationwide discussion about LGBTQ rights, education policy and parental involvement in the classroom.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

Tags

More News