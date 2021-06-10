Inaugural Albany class will be 'Construction Ready' in 20 days

ALBANY -- When a boot camp convenes in Albany on July 6, it won’t be training soldiers for fighting but preparing a group of local students for careers in the construction industry.
The Construction Ready training program was expanded this year to four additional Georgia cities, Chris Hatcher, CEO of the Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy, where the program will be held, said. The program was started in Georgia by the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia (CEFGA) initially to train workers for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium project in Atlanta.
The concept is that after the four-week program, Friday graduates of the boot camp-style training are prepared to go to work on the following Monday, Hatcher said.
“This is an incredible program for Albany and an awesome opportunity for those interested in construction to get the training they need in a 20-day period,” he said. “We’re excited to partner with CEFGA.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids, and it’s also a great opportunity for our employers.”
There is no charge to participate, but class size is limited. Students will attend from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each weekday July 6 through July 30.
Among the topics covered in the program are life and personal finance skills, construction math and resume-building skills, Hatcher said. At the conclusion of the course, graduates will hold a nationally recognized certification and can attend a job fair.
Applicants must be 18 or older, provide a resume, pass drug and criminal background screenings, be physically fit and capable of lifting 50 pounds. For more information or to apply, visit https://constructionready.org/.
The program offers the opportunity for employers to identify and find workers with recognized credentials, said Jake Reese, vice president of Albany-based LRA Constructors and chair of the 4C Academy Foundation.
“We are excited to partner with CEFGA on their Construction Ready program,” he said. “Having a job fair at the end of the program is great for busy construction firms who are looking for talent.
“This program is a win for students, a win for employees and a win for our community.”
