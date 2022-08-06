rising scholars.jpg

As the inaugural class of Rising Scholars, 10 Fort Valley State University students have spent the summer on UGA's Athens campus conducting research in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. In the back row, from left, are Nallely Mendez, Nadia Ford, Curvieon Ezell, April Bramble and Carrienton Stevenson. In the front row, from left, are Yuri Smith, Na'Kiyah Conner, Anaya Arnold and Dakota Walker. Not pictured is Rising Scholar Sydney Lawrence.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

As the inaugural class of Rising Scholars, ten Fort Valley State University students have spent the summer on UGA's Athens campus conducting research in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

As the inaugural class of Rising Scholars, ten Fort Valley State University students have spent the summer on UGA’s Athens campus conducting research in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. In the back row from left, pictured are Nallely Mendez, Nadia Ford, Curvieon Ezell, April Bramble and Carrienton Stevenson, and in the front row from left, Yuri Smith, Na’Kiyah Conner, Anaya Arnold and Dakota Walker. Not pictured is Rising Scholar Sydney Lawrence.

Caroline Hinton is the communications associate for the Office of the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.

