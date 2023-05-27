From left, UGA President Jere Morehead, University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, Institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture interim Co-Director Jaime Camelio and University Professor George Vellidis were part of the inaugural international ag conference.
Simer Virk, assistant professor of crop and soil science and a UGA Cooperative Extension precision agriculture specialist, presents during a post-conference spray-drone workshop after the International Conference on Integrative Precision Agriculture.
Special Photo: Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA
ATHENS — Spray drones with pinpoint accuracy, produce-picking robots, autonomous systems to monitor broiler chicken health, and artificial intelligence to predict yield before the buds have faded from the trees. These are some of the solutions integrative precision agriculture promises an industry that is embracing the power of technology to address both age-old and emerging challenges.
Students, scientists and agrotechnology leaders from around the world gathered recently at the University of Georgia for the first International Conference for Integrative Precision Agriculture, a multidisciplinary assemblage designed to harness collective expertise to address the challenge of feeding a global population that is expected to exceed 9 billion people by 2050, bringing with it an estimated 70% increase in food demand.