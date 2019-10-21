SYLVESTER — Worth County School System Superintendent Bill Settle said following an arrest at the Worth County High School homecoming game on Friday that safety remains a top priority.
Settle said an 18-year-old student was arrested for possession of a weapon and drugs inside the Worth County Stadium. Another student tipped off the school's safety resource officer that a student had flashed a gun from underneath his jacket below the stands during the game.
Nearby officers from both the Worth County Sheriff Department and the Sylvester Police Department were notified, and the perpetrator was quickly apprehended without incident, Settle said.
"I want to ensure parents and students that the district’s safety procedures worked without fail, but the district will be having discussions on how to increase security in the future to help prevent another incident like this from happening," Settle said in a statement released Monday. "This incident demonstrates that it takes the entire community, parents, students and staff to be vigilant at all times and not to hesitate reporting what they see and hear. As far as I am concerned, the student reporting the incident to the SRO and police is a hero.
"The district will pursue full disciplinary action under law on the 18-year-old student responsible for the event. Again, I want to emphasize, Worth County Schools will not tolerate this type of behavior and/or actions on any school property or functions and is committed to student and staff safety being our No. 1 priority."