ALBANY — The city of Albany is feeling the impact of a post-holiday COVID surge, combined with the arrival of the more contagious omicron variant.
Albany City Manager Steven Carter sent an email on Tuesday to elected officials alerting them of the increasing number of employees affected, Albany City Commission members said.
“It looks like we’re getting hit,” Mayor Bo Dorough said late Tuesday afternoon. “This morning we started with 16 (confirmed cases among employees), and now we have 22 cases. We have 32 more in quarantine.”
Individuals who have been exposed to someone with the virus but are not symptomatic are supposed to quarantine at home. The U.S. Centers for Disease and Control recently updated its recommendation on the quarantine period, shortening it from 14 to five days.
The 54 employees who are either sick or at home represent roughly 5 percent of the city’s work force of 1,100, the mayor noted.
“I think we’re in good shape right now,” Dorough said. “When you start getting up to 100 people out of work … that’s 10 percent of your work force.”
The city has learned to continue delivering services during the four previous waves of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. During the pandemic, the Albany Utilities building has remained closed to in-person transactions, which has protected employees in the office, for example.
With the police and fire departments already about 20 percent understaffed, that previous experience may be needed.
“One of the advantages of this going on for so long is we have a procedure for responding during a surge in infections,” Dorough said.
The public can help slow the spread of the disease by wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and, most importantly, getting vaccinated, he said.
The Dougherty County School System seemed to be in better shape compared to the city of Albany, as of Wednesday.
Since the holiday recess began, 11 of the system’s 2,200 employees and one student have been confirmed testing positive for the coronavirus, Schools Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said on Wednesday.
“We have not seen a significant surge in cases,” he said. “Some others are in quarantine. We’re monitoring the cases. We’re looking at the surges across the country.”
About 90 percent of system employees have been fully vaccinated, Dyer said. Staff returns from the holiday break on Monday, with students set to return on Tuesday.
The school system had considered relaxing its requirement that students and staff wear face masks while in school facilities to give individuals the choice of whether to mask up or not. However, after consulting with health officials and principals, masks still will be required for the foreseeable future when school resumes in January.
The Dougherty County government did not provide numbers for employees sickened and in quarantine. A Tuesday query from The Herald was considered a public records request under the state’s Open Records Law, and a response will be given within the three business days allowed to provide a response, Public Information Officer Wendy Howell said.
The county requires visitors to wear face masks in county-owned facilities, she said. Employees also are required to wear face masks in buildings, whether or not they are vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.